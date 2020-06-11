More days in the 90s to be expected

This upcoming weekend temperatures look to be fantastic! Low humidity with highs in the mid 70s. For sure well below average for this time of year.

So far this year we’ve only seen 3 days in the 90s, compared to last year we saw 27 days in the 90s.

But, last year on this date, there had only been one day in the 90s, of which was in May. As of now we are already ahead of last years numbers.

Although, most of 2019’s days that reached 90 degrees, occurred in July, with 17 days of highs in the 90s.

On average over the past 30 years, we usually have about 5 days in the 90s by the end of June.

The average high temperature here in the Quad Cities as of today is 81 degrees. Over the next 10 days the Climate Prediction Center does have all of Iowa in a 40% chance of temperatures above normal.

Our 10 day outlook shows that we could have 4 days in a row with highs in the 90s by the end of next week. If this holds true we will have a total of 7-8 days in the 90s before the end of June.

We do seem to be a bit ahead of the curve in terms of how many 90s seen in a year. It could be worse though, the most days with highs in the 90s is 59 days in a year, which was set back in 1936.