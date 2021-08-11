More heat and severe weather today

After an active morning across the QCA this Wednesday morning we are expecting more heat to return later, which will lead to the threat for more storms later today.

Numerous reports came in this morning of wind damage across the QCA as well as power outages in the Quad Cities Metro area. This was only the start of yet another active day.

To start off, as clouds clear out from this mornings storms we will start to heat up quickly today. Highs this afternoon will return to the lower 90s with heat index readings reaching 100 to 110 across the area.

A Heat Advisory is in effect again today from noon through 7 PM. If have any plans or work outdoors make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

The heat won’t be our only issue today as more storms are expected later tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2 to Level 3 risk for severe weather today. Our primary threats will be for damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado.

Theses storms will arrive along a front that will pass through our area between 6 and 10 pm. This will likely be when the worst of the weather will be before things taper off overnight.

Make sure you stay weather aware today and have ways to access important weather information today! We will continue to update you on today’s storms Online, On-Air, and on our Social Media platforms.