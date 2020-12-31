More ice and snow for New Year’s

This forecast is current as of Thursday morning, December 31st.

A Winter Storm Watch is out for areas southeast of the Quad Cities this Friday.

What to Know

Snow, sleet, & freezing rain will arrive from the south Friday morning, lasting into the evening

Much of west-central Illinois could see up to 0.25″ of ice

Snow potential around 1-3″ for most of the QCA

Sleet & freezing rain will move into the southern QCA early tomorrow morning, overspreading most of the area by lunchtime.

The freezing rain will transition to snow during the afternoon, then taper off during the evening.

Compared to Tuesday’s storm, snow amounts will be lighter, only about 3″ on the high end.

Ice amounts up to 0.25″ will be a bigger issue, especially southeast of the Quad Cities.

A few more snow showers are possible Saturday evening.