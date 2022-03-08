We’ve already had a couple inches of snow this month (this week actually) and there’s more on the way!

Our next snow maker is set to roll through our area Thursday into Friday. We’ll put out the Quad Cities’ most reliable and accurate forecast over the next 24 hours, but it’s looking like we could get another 2 to 3 inches in the Quad Cities.

So, what’s normal for March snow? On average, we see more than 4″ each month of March.

And the last time we had no measurable snow in the 3rd month of the year? That was back in 2011.