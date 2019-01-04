More mild weather over the next couple weeks Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

QUAD CITIES - 2 out of 3 days have had above average highs so far this month, and this is just the beginning!

We're looking at quite a bit of mild weather in the forecast over the next couple weeks.

Highs should reach the lower 50s with sunshine Saturday and the normal high right now is only 31°.

Mid range forecast data suggests the warmer than normal weather will continue through the middle of the month, and potentially beyond! Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We'll likely see another high of 50° on Monday but it will come with some clouds and rain.