More mild weather over the next couple weeks

50s in January? Why not!

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 06:56 PM CST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 07:04 PM CST

QUAD CITIES - 2 out of 3 days have had above average highs so far this month, and this is just the beginning!

We're looking at quite a bit of mild weather in the forecast over the next couple weeks. 

Highs should reach the lower 50s with sunshine Saturday and the normal high right now is only 31°.  

Mid range forecast data suggests the warmer than normal weather will continue through the middle of the month, and potentially beyond! 

We'll likely see another high of 50° on Monday but it will come with some clouds and rain.  

