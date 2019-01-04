More mild weather over the next couple weeks
50s in January? Why not!
QUAD CITIES - 2 out of 3 days have had above average highs so far this month, and this is just the beginning!
We're looking at quite a bit of mild weather in the forecast over the next couple weeks.
Highs should reach the lower 50s with sunshine Saturday and the normal high right now is only 31°.
Mid range forecast data suggests the warmer than normal weather will continue through the middle of the month, and potentially beyond!
We'll likely see another high of 50° on Monday but it will come with some clouds and rain.
Here's Your Local Pinpoint Forecast from Thursday evening:
