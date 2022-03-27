Much like this past week we are looking at yet another rainy week ahead. Another low pressure system will slowly make it’s way across the Rockies and bring more showers to the Mississippi Valley region.

As temperatures fall overnight Tuesday and Wednesday night it’s possible to see rain become mixed with some snow. Overall I do not expect much for snow accumulation as soggy conditions prior will keep snow from accumulating.

By the end of the week it’s possible the Quad Cities Area could pick up another inch to inch and a half. This would put us about an inch above normal, which will be a nice change of pace after dry conditions over the past 3 seasons.