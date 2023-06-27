by: Diana Reyes Rodriguez Posted: Jun 27, 2023 / 06:06 AM CDT Updated: Jun 27, 2023 / 06:06 AM CDT SHARE For the past couple of weeks, we have not had a lot of rain come through the area. We started off the month of June abnormally dry due to the lack of rain last month. After a weekend of severe weather, we managed to get 0.83” of rain for the Quad Cities. The normal rainfall for this month is 4.35”. The radar is picking up more rain chances for the next couple of days. That being said, if we get rain the next couple of days we might be able to receive the normal rainfall amount for the month.