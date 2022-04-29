As we head into the weekend we are looking at a few more rounds of showers and thunderstorms ahead. We did have an initial batch of rain move through the QC this afternoon, things start to dry out tonight before another round is expected overnight with the arrival of the warm front.

A few showers and storms sticking around early in the morning tomorrow before things taper off by midday Saturday. Then in the early afternoon, another front arrives triggering more showers and thunderstorms, but the bulk is expected to trigger just East of the QCA.

The storms that do fire off along the cold front tomorrow could be severe but most of this will again be East of the QCA keeping us clear of most of these storms. In fact, we might even see some sunshine too after this front passes!

Unfortunately, this is just one out of yet another round of showers and thunderstorms. Below is the upper-level pattern for the next 10 or so days. A deep low-pressure system is still over the far Northeastern United States with the current low-pressure system moving through the Midwest. Looking West is another low-pressure system, expected to arrive in the Central U.S. by next week. After the next low-pressure system moves through another one will take its place and will bring our next round of showers and thunderstorms late next week.