After a drier start to the work week today, moisture is coming back a few times in the week ahead.

Starting Tuesday, a sprawling upper-level low pressure center will slowly pinwheel through the Midwest.

The first round of rain will start up Tuesday afternoon as some scattered showers in the QCA. A line of showers/storms will follow Tuesday night.

Skies will temporarily dry out Wednesday, before cooler air works in Thursday and Friday.

Those cooler temperatures will come with another round of precipitation. Highs will only be the 40s Thursday and Friday.

Snow is possible Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Thankfully, the coming weekend looks dry. Temperatures will also trend upward toward next week!