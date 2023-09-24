The weather has been pretty active for the viewing area lately. Thankfully, we were mostly dry yesterday and for the most part today. We are holding onto another slight chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow. However, we can expect stronger rain and thunderstorms as we get into Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire viewing area under a marginal risk – level 1 of 5 for Tuesday. Although we are still 3 days away, things can still change. Once we get into Wednesday, expect tons of sunshine and even into next weekend!