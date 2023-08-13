After a sunny Saturday, clouds rolled back into the viewing area today. There has already been scattered showers and thunderstorms for mainly the northern and southern counties. Tonight we can expect the temperatures to cool down and winds to pick up as we have a cold front that comes through the area.

That being said, we could have severe weather if the conditions are favorable. As of now, the western part of the viewing area is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from 9pm until 6am. These storms could bring strong wind gusts of 60mph, large hail, and lightning.

As we head into tomorrow morning and early afternoon hours, the marginal risk for severe weather now shifts for eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois. There is still a lot that can change but the primary threat is tornadoes with strong winds and large hail being the secondary.

It’s going to be very important to be aware of the weather that’s in your area!