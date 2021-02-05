More snow and cold weather this weekend

Headed into Super Bowl weekend we have a few more rounds of snow to deal with.

The first batch will move into our area late Saturday morning and through the evening.

The heaviest snow totals will likely stay south of Interstate 80, with the Quad Cities picking up around 1 to 2 inches of additional snow. This system will not be anywhere as bad as it was on Thursday.

After Saturday’s system clears out another is expected to pass by Sunday morning, totals from this will stay light. This snow chance will stick around through Monday, of which will bring even more snow by Monday night.

For now those totals are still tricky to pin down, but we will continue to update you online and On-Air on Local 4 News and Fox 18!