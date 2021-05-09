Mother’s Day weekend rain totals

Since Saturday afternoon we have seen a lot of rain, especially overnight. Areas across the QCA picked up a range of an inch to upwards of two and a half inches.

Here’s a look at some of the top rain totals across the area.

Here are a few totals from our climate reporting sites.

Rain totals from around the QCA:

Mediapolis, IA…………….. 2.61″

Wapello, IA………………….. 2.54″

Galesburg, IL………………. 2.35″

New London, IA………….. 2.23″

Oquawka, IL………………… 2.08″

Burlington, IA……………… 1.87″

Galva, IL………………………. 1.84″

Toulon, IL…………………….. 1.84″

Atkinson, IL…………………. 1.77″

Davenport, IA………………. 1.74″

Geneseo, IL…………………… 1.72″

Moline, IL……………………… 1.68″

Coal Valley, IL……………….. 1.63″

LeClaire, IA……………………. 1.58″

Eldridge, IA…………………… 1.45″

Dixon, IL……………………….. 1.43″

Prophetstown, IL………….. 1.42″

Princeton, IL…………………. 1.36″

Sterling, IL…………………….. 1.32″

West Liberty, IA…………….. 1.22″

Mount Carroll, IL………….. 1.20″

Iowa City, IA………………….. 1.16″

Clinton, IA……………………… 1.12″

Galena, IL………………………. 0.79″

Data courtesy of CoCoRaHS Rain Gauge Network