Over the next few weeks, a cooler air mass is expected to move into much of the Central and Eastern Midwest.

This will bring cooler high temperatures for the next few days. I would expect highs to struggle to get to average for this time of the year.

Normally, highs are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. As for the upcoming week, model guidance is suggesting highs to only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows are expected to fall into the lower 40s, with the possibly of a frost by next weekend.