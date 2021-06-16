Muggy heat set to return; Strong storms to follow

One more day’s worth of comfort is ahead before hot air & moisture return to the QCA.

Today will feature more of the sunshine & 80s we’ve gotten used to this week. Humidity levels will remain low.

Heat‘s Comeback

Temperatures will climb back into the 90s Thursday. This heat will be accompanied by more moisture as well. Heat indices will top the mid-90s both Thursday & Friday, before sliding back to the 80s this weekend.

Severe Storms

The extra heat & moisture will also provide fuel for storms Thursday into Friday.

A system coming out of the Northern Plains will fire up a couple rounds of storms through the Midwest.

The first round will be Wednesday night, mainly north & west of the QCA. We should stay dry here locally.

Round 2 is Thursday night. A couple of storm complexes will drive southeast into our area through the overnight hours, bringing heavy rain (possibly more than 1-2″!) and the potential for damaging wind gusts.

These storms will be out of here early Friday morning.