Near-record lows likely Friday night

After a few days’ worth of cool weather, some downright chilly air is on the way to the QCA.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for the entire area Friday night. Temperatures will sink all the way into the low 30s or even upper 20s by early Saturday.

That level of cold this late in spring — our last 32° freeze is typically around April 22nd — will be enough to damage garden plants, flowers, bushes & shrubs, etc.

The Quad Cities’ record low for May 9th (Saturday) is 30° set back in 1983.

Right now, our forecast calls for a low of 32°.

Overall, our cool pattern of highs in the 50s & low 60s looks to persist into next week. There’s a low risk of some more frost in the northern QCA Sunday night.