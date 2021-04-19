New week brings colder air, snow for some

After a comfortable spring weekend, Mother Nature is about to remind the QCA to not get too comfortable outside just yet.

A cold front driving into the area this morning will bring a few light rain showers through the day.

Cool air arriving behind the front will also prevent us from warming much today, keeping temperatures stuck in the 40s.

Tomorrow, some snow showers move from the southwest. This will be during the morning hours of Tuesday, mainly south of Interstate 80.

Accumulations will be under 1″ for most, likely only on grass & elevated surfaces. Most roads will just get a little wet.

That snow will be followed by a hard freeze Tuesday night. Widespread low temperatures of 26-30° are likely by early Wednesday.