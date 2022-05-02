May is finally here, but sustained warmth still continues to evade the QCA.

High temperatures in the week ahead will remain below normal, rising into the 50s to low 60s.

Average highs in early May are ~70°.

Rain Chances: Two different systems will also provide more soaking rains in our part of the Midwest.

The first round of showers comes this evening, lasting into Tuesday morning. Most of Monday will be dry. Just a couple rogue, late-day showers are possible.

Round #2 of rain comes late Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible with this system.