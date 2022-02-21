This forecast is current as of Monday morning, February 21st.

After Sunday’s warmth, frozen precipitation is back in the forecast for some tonight & tomorrow.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 12 AM to 2 PM Tuesday for Jackson & Jo Daviess counties. This is for the possibility of an icy glaze.

Clouds will slowly increase today ahead of this next system. Patchy drizzle will start up this evening, becoming a freezing drizzle northwest of the QC metro after 12 AM. Freezing drizzle & light freezing rain will continue in this area overnight.

At the same time, rain showers and even some thunder are possible in the Quad Cities and areas to the southeast.

Tuesday morning, a few pockets of freezing rain, sleet, and snow are likely in the QC metro as colder air spills back in from the northwest. Little to no accumulation is likely.

Most of the ice accumulations (around 0.1-0.2″) will happen north/west of a line from Iowa City to Rockford.

By Tuesday afternoon, everyone will be drying out and chilling down. Temperatures will be falling into the 20s.