Next cold snap arrives by Wednesday

Temperatures are headed upward here on Tuesday, but it’ll be a short thaw followed by another bout of bitter cold.

Today’s southerly winds will help lift temperatures up near 40° by afternoon.

That south breeze will last until around midnight tonight, when an arctic cold front slides in from the northwest. Winds will turn to the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

By Wednesday morning, wind chills will drop to -5° to -10° and remain there through the day.

The worst wind chills of this cold snap will be Wednesday night, when feels-like readings plummet into the -15° to -20° range.

The cold slowly starts to loosen its grip Friday, but below normal temperatures will continue through this weekend.