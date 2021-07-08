Next round of rain could include severe storms

After today’s quiet, cool conditions, things are about to get wetter again around the QCA.

A system over the Plains will drive eastward into the Midwest tonight. This brings a round of scattered showers and storms into the eastern Iowa & northwest Illinois by Friday morning.

Showers will continue on and off throughout the day.

Meanwhile, a boundary will lift from Missouri into southern Iowa. This will set up the possibility for a round of severe storms from central/southeast Iowa into western Illinois Friday evening.

Right now, all types of severe weather, including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes, are possible.

The severe threat ends late Friday night, then sporadic showers and non-severe storms are expected through much of the weekend.