Next round of wet weather arrives Thursday

Following storms overnight, we’re finally leaving the rain & mugginess behind for a time.

Sunshine will dominate skies over the QCA Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s & low 80s, but with much less humidity.

By Thursday, clouds will return, quickly followed by widespread showers and storms during the morning. These will continue through much of the day, even lingering into early Friday.

All told, this next round of rain could total 1″+ for many spots around the QC.

Cooler air will also settle in for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.