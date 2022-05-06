Over the past few days temperatures have been quite cool for this time of the year. Normally our highs should be around 70 degrees, but lately things have been much cooler with highs struggling to get out of the 50s lately. Next week things are going to look much much different, an upper level blocking pattern will occur next week which will help to rise temperatures and allow for a moisture connection to the gulf.

This connection will allow for our dew points to rise into the upper 60s and 70s by next week! This will play a big role in the heat index for next week… yes heat index already.

When factoring in moisture into the temperatures the apparent heat index values will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s next week making things feel a lot more like July and August rather than early May.