Next winter storm coming Saturday

This forecast is current as of Friday morning, January 29th.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the QCA.

What To Know

A wintry mix will spread into our area around midday Saturday into the afternoon

This mix will transition to a wet snow north of I-80 by Saturday evening

Several inches of snow are likely north of I-80

Light snow will last well into Sunday

Timing: Saturday morning will be dry, just cloudy. Rain & mixed precipitation will arrive south the QC around lunchtime, then spread north into the rest of the area through the afternoon.

Heavy, wet snow will set up north I-80 Saturday night. South of I-80, snow will mix with ice/sleet/rain.

Lighter, fluffy snow will linger across the QCA into Sunday morning.

Amounts: Several inches of snow are likely north of Interstate 80. South of I-80, amounts are more uncertain, due to more wintry mix expected.

Blustery winds up to 25 mph, combined with the snow, will make travel treacherous Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

This forecast is still subject to change. Check back on OurQuadCities.com & Local 4/FOX 18 for updated information as this winter storm gets closer.