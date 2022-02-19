High temperatures to kick off the weekend really wasn’t that nice. Sure we had a fair amount of sunshine but that doesn’t change the fact that temps didn’t get close to being above freezing. The good news is if you’re not a fan of breezy and cold conditions tomorrow will be much better!

Temperatures through tonight will be on the rise as warm southerly winds will keep bumping up our temperatures! Not only that, highs will even be back up into the 50s!

The only major draw back for our day tomorrow will be gusty winds. Gusts could get as high as 40-45 MPH. Granted this particular model output below, I believe is overdoing it a touch, it has the right idea of tomorrow being quite windy.

Unfortunately our nice weather won’t last for very long. As soon as Monday rolls around our temperatures start to drop once again and rain begins to move in Monday afternoon/evening.

By Tuesday temperatures fall to near freezing which do have the chance of changing our wintry mix precipitation into snow, but with the track of the low pressure moving further and further north the likely hood of seeing some snow keeps decreasing.

So, for now, the chance of snow is decreasing and seeing rain and mixed precipitation remains rather certain. Slight changes to the track of this system will have dramatic impacts on where snow lies. If it shifts south, then we see mixed precip sooner, and snow totals come up a bit. If it goes North, (which the latest model trends keep moving it further north), we see more rain and less overall snow.

This of course is something we will continue to monitor as we get closer!