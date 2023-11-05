It has been a really nice weekend for the viewing area. Although we’ve had a mix of sun and clouds, the weather hasn’t been too bad overall. We will continue with these conditions for the next couple of days. As we get into the end of the work week, we will start to see more sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures have also been above normal for the past couple of days. Expect them to warm up even more starting tomorrow. The rain chances remain low as there is only a chance for a few sprinkles on Wednesday.