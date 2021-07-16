Nice weather for the weekend

After a rainy and stormy week, the weekend is looking to be pretty good!

Some fog this morning started things rather gloomy, but the clouds have cleared out throughout the day! This will lead us to a nice, sunny, and dry weekend!

Low 80s are expected both Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine! The good news is with all the sunshine and light winds we won’t be overly humid either!

Keep in mind, dew points in the low 60s are pretty comfortable! As dew points approach the upper 60s and 70s that’s when things feel pretty muggy.