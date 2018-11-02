November weather preview for the Quad Cities

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUAD CITIES - It's November already! And here on the first night of the month it's a good time to check out some of the weather and climate stats for the 11th month of the year.

In the Quad Cities the normal high and low at the start of the month is 57°/38°. By the end of the month we're looking at a normal high and low of 41°/24°. In other words, this is typically a month when it gets a lot colder from start to finish.

The warmest day ever in November was on 11/1/2000 when it hit 80°. On the other end of the spectrum, the coldest ever November temperature was a whopping 10 below back in 1891.

As far as rain and snow go, we see an average rain total of 2.56" and an average snow total of 1.2" believe it or not.

Sometimes it snows a lot more than that though. Back in 1974 we picked up 15.6" of snow, the most ever in November.

2018 November forecast - right now we're looking at a pretty good chance of BELOW NORMAL temperatures and we could end up with above average precip. Translation - don't be too surprised if we see a bit of snow this month.