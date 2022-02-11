As of Thursday night the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities released the first of three spring flooding outlooks for 2022. The good news to take away from this outlook, as of now the overall risk is near normal if not just below normal in some spots.

So here’s a brief look at the chances for major flooding this year compared to last year.

This is significantly down from what the risks were back in 2020!

Overall, this season’s risk is about the same as last year but a noticeable change from last year’s risk to this year is the lack of snowfall area wide, especially in the southern parts of the QCA.

With the first outlook of the season there is always a lot that can change. Some of the key factors that will impact our flood risk this season will be how much rain and how frequently we get rain around and North of the Quad Cities. Another factor is the rate at which our snow pack will melt, especially further to the north in Minnesota and Wisconsin where the Mississippi river basin starts. The good news here is that our current river levels are near normal, and will likely be able to withstand high precipitation events!

The seasonal outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows near normal precipitation chances to finish out February, but the 3 month (Seasonal) precipitation outlook does show a slight trend above normal for precipitation this spring. As well as an above normal trend for much of the U.S. as upper level climate patterns will help keep the cold arctic air locked further North!

Something to note, most of Minnesota and northern Wisconsin shows near normal trends for temperatures this season, which is always helpful for a more stable snowmelt.

For now, this is a look at the spring flood risk for the Quad Cities Area along the Mississippi River, Rock River, Wapsipinicon River, Maquoketa River, and Green River.