NWS Storm Spotter Training

As the severe weather season approaches the National Weather Service needs your help!



If weather interests you or you’d like to be apart of a large volunteer group that helps to report weather conditions to the NWS when severe weather is occurring, Skywarn is always looking for help!

Spotters are critical during severe weather, even as technology improves, having real-time reports leads to faster issuances of warnings that then leads to saving lives.

The spotter network is made up of everyday citizens, As well as local fire departments, police officers, and other emergency management personnel.

Each year around mid-March the NWS offices across the nation hosts storm spotter training courses designed to teach those about weather phenomena, safety, and how to report weather conditions.

The training course for the Quad Cities will be held online through a webinar platform. This course is free to register for (and free to be apart of)! The course takes about 2 hours, which goes over a range of severe weather topics, safety during severe weather, and how to identify things and report them.

Registration is open for the following dates. If you’d like to register click the date that works best for you and it will take you to the registration site.

For more information visit NWS Quad Cities Storm Spotters at www.weather.gov/dvn/spotters