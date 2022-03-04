Do you have an interest in weather or severe weather? Would you like to be apart of the most important aspect of keeping the public safe during severe weather? Or, would like to learn more about the crazy world of weather around you?

If so, the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities are holding their annual Spotter Training Courses this spring!

Becoming a storm spotter is super easy and incredibly important to the Weather Service as well as meteorologists around the world! Meteorologists can look at radar and data all day, but without spotters to confirm what is actually happening, warning times and lead times are greatly impacted!

So, how can you help? Become a weather spotter!

It’s an easy process that anyone can do for free!

The NWS Quad Cities are holding training courses in these cities on the following days:

Classes last about 2 hours and afterwards you can register to become a spotter online!

For more information about times and locations check the list below or head over to the NWS Quad Cities’ site. After attending a class you can register online through the Skywarn Spotter Registration Form. Be sure to fill out all necessary information, as it will be important for reporting later!

March 7th – Wyoming, IA 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Calkins Barn, 104 E Main St, Wyoming, IA 52362, USA

March 9th – Macomb, IL 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM 4H Center, 3022 W Jackson St, Macomb, IL 61455, USA

March 10th – Kahoka, MO 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Kahoka/Clark County Fire Departments, 282 W Exchange St, Kahoka, MO 63445, USA

March 14th – Carthage, IL 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM The Legacy Theater, 1160 Buchanan St, Carthage, IL 62321, USA

March 15th – Muscatine, IA 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Calvary Church | Church in Muscatine, IA, 501 US-61 #16, Muscatine, IA 52761, USA

March 16th – Kewanee, IL 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Kewanee High School, 1211 E 3rd St, Kewanee, IL 61443, USA

March 17th – Williamsburg, IA 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Williamsburg Recreation Center, 939 S Highland St, Williamsburg, IA 52361, USA

March 21st – Burlington, IA 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Burlington Capitol Theater, 211 N 3rd St, Burlington, IA 52601, USA

March 22nd – Roseville, IL 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Roseville Fire Protection District 571 State Highway 116 Roseville, IL 61473

March 23rd – Coralville, IA 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Coralville Public Library, 1401 5th St, Coralville, IA 52241, USA

March 24th – Washington, IA 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Washington Public Library, 115 W Washington St, Washington, IA 52353, USA

March 28th – Freeport, IL 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Highland Community College, 2998 W Pearl City Rd, Freeport, IL 61032, USA

March 29th – Davenport, IA 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Adventure Christian Church, 6509 Northwest Blvd, Davenport, IA 52806, USA

March 30th – Dubuque, IA 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Dubuque County Emergency Management, 14928 Public Safety Way, Dubuque, IA 52002, USA

April 2nd – Marion, IA 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM St Mark’s Lutheran Church, 8300 C Avenue, Marion, IA 52302, USA

April 6th – Henry County, IA 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Location TBD



If you’d rather not attend in person or simply can’t make it to the in-person classes, the NWS is also holding a few virtual classes online that you can register for below! This is the dates and times for the online classes, as well as the registration links.

March 17th at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Registration

April 7th at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Registration



Happy spotting and be safe out there!