NWS tornado conformation for Johnson to Cedar counties (IA)

As of this afternoon the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has confirmed an EF-1 tornado that touched down May 23rd starting in Johnson County near Solon and moving into Cedar County.

The touch down was able to have winds near 110 mph stretching for about 7.1 miles.

The damage that occurred for this storm was summarized well from the NWS damage survey:

“An EF-1 tornado caused outbuilding, grain bin, and tree damage at a farmstead in northeast Johnson County. The tornado then followed an intermittent northeast path for 7 miles into Cedar County. The tornado downed power poles east of Sutliff. The maximum winds were estimated to be 110 MPH, with a maximum path width around 50 yards. Assistance from the Johnson County and Cedar County Emergency Management in completing this survey is appreciated.”