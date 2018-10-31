October ends up cooler, wetter than normal

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUAD CITIES - Can you believe October is ending and it's almost November? Well it's true, and here's a quick a look back at the October (2018) climate numbers for the Quad Cities.

It was warm early in the month, with a high of 89° on October 3rd. Two and a half weeks later it was quite a different story. The low on the 21st was 25° and that was the coldest temperature of the month.

The first half of the month was very wet, and even though it dried out later in the month we did end up about an inch and a half above normal for rain in October.

And yes, it did snow a little bit on the 12th, 14th and 15th! We had a trace of snow twice, and 0.2" of snow on the 15th.