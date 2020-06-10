One more chance of storms ahead

Following the the rainfall from Tropical Depression Cristobal, the QCA has one more round of showers and storms to go before dry weather returns.

A system, located in central Iowa and Missouri this morning, will head east toward the Quad Cities today.

Showers and some thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon, then drier air builds in tonight.

Rainfall will be lighter than yesterday’s 1-4″ totals in much of eastern Iowa.

Blustery winds will accompany today’s storms, as well. Gusts will exceed 30 mph at times this afternoon.

Sunny, comfortable conditions arrive Thursday. Dry weather will be in place for several days ahead.