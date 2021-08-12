One more day before weekend relief!

We’ve certainly felt the heat this past week as high temperatures have been in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. The good news is that is coming to an end soon! The bad news is we have to get through one more day with a risk of severe weather in the evening.

After storms last night, we started today off cooler and less humid but all of that is expected to increase again this afternoon. Dew points are expected to return to the 70s again pushing the heat index across the area back into the 100s. At the time of this post the NWS does not have a heat advisory issued for the QCA, but that is subject to change as we heat up.

Storms to our south could also keep storms from becoming too strong as cloud cover will limit afternoon heating. Assuming temperatures and the humidity recover later today we will see risks for severe weather again. The SPC has a level 2 risk out for the southern portions of the QCA with the main threats being strong winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

These storms are expected to arrive among the advancing cold front in the late afternoon to early evening.

After the front passes, we will be left with cool and drier conditions to end the week! Highs going into the weekend will be in the mid and lower 80s with the biggest kicker being lower humidity! Feel like temps will stay pretty close to the actual air temp this weekend making outside feel much more bearable!

With that, the forecast also looks fairly dry for the next week or so. Get out and enjoy the weather this weekend!