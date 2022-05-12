The heat is on again for Thursday in the QCA.

A Heat Advisory starts at 11 AM and continues until 9 PM tonight. Heat index values will rise to around 100° for several hours this afternoon.

In the Quad Cities, this will be the third straight day of record heat.

Some relief arrives tomorrow!

Humidity levels will slowly drop some overnight into Friday morning. Temperatures will still be hot Friday, but only in the 85-90° range. Skies will be dry and sunny up through lunchtime.

By the afternoon, a cold front will be sliding toward the Mississippi. This front will spark thunderstorms by 1-3 PM, then push those storms east into Illinois through the afternoon and evening.

A few cells could pack a couple damaging wind gusts or hail, but all will likely bring heavy downpours.

That front will then sweep away the worst of the heat & humidity heading into the weekend.