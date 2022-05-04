The rain is gone here early on Wednesday, but it won’t be away for long.

Much of the QCA will start off with sunshine today, before clouds slowly start spreading in this afternoon & evening. Temperatures will rise into the 60s, making for a pretty comfortable day.

The next round of rain will arrive around sunrise Thursday.

Showers will continue off-and-on through much of Thursday, Thursday night, and into parts of Friday. A few thunderstorms are also possible Friday morning.

This system could bring another 1″ of moisture to much of the area.

Most of the weekend will be dry, and temperatures will start climbing into next week. Multiple days’ worth of 80s are looking more and more likely!