Enjoy the forecast today because conditions will be near perfect this afternoon! Look to see wall-to-wall sunshine today with highs near 70°. It’s a perfect day to head out to the golf course, go on a walk or do some grilling!

Lows tonight will fall down to the lower 40’s under a partly cloudy sky. Friday will be nearly perfect as temps will climb into the lower 70’s under a partly sunny sky. A few sprinkles will be possible Friday evening but overall we should be dry through the afternoon.

Temps will be cooler Saturday and Sunday but 70’s return by the middle of next week!