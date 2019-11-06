Plummeting temperatures tonight

Kiss those upper 50° readings goodbye.

Today was the last day of near-normal warmth the QCA will see for a little while. A couple rounds of winter cold are on the way, starting tonight.

Temperatures will be plunging overnight, bottoming out in the lower 20s by Thursday morning. A brisk breeze means the air will only feel like 10-15°.

Afternoon highs Thursday & Friday will only warm into the 30s.

The second round arrives next Monday. A renewed push of frigid air — by November standards — will lead to daytime highs in the 20s early next week.

Normal highs are in the low-to-mid 50s.