Potentially wet weekend ahead

Following last Saturday night’s heavy rainfall, we’re looking at a possible repeat sometime this upcoming weekend.

The remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda (currently over Texas) and strong southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico will pump unusually high amounts of moisture into the Upper Midwest by Saturday.

With an approaching cold front, thunderstorms producing heavy rain will be likely.

Right now, the most likely time frame is the second half of Saturday into early Sunday, with the highest rain totals farther south of the QCA.

Weather Prediction Center precipitation outlook for Saturday & Sunday

Before that, a few isolated storms are possible on Thursday & Friday. Temperatures will also stay warm by September standards.