Preliminary storm damage from this morning’s storms

This morning a line of strong storms moved through the Quad Cities Area.

Based on multiple reports this mornings storms produced winds of 50-60 miles per hour. As well as producing hail ranging from pea sized up to an inch in diameter.

As of this afternoon, damage reports includes:

Damaged grain bins, as well as a toppled elevator in Wyanet (Bureau County) at around 7:59 am.

Power outage in Princeton (Bureau County), 2 inch tree limbs were broken off at 8:55 am.

Downed power lines in Cameron (Warren County) at 9:50 am.