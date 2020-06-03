Preliminary storm damage from this morning’s storms

1  of  2
This morning a line of strong storms moved through the Quad Cities Area.

Based on multiple reports this mornings storms produced winds of 50-60 miles per hour. As well as producing hail ranging from pea sized up to an inch in diameter.

As of this afternoon, damage reports includes:

Damaged grain bins, as well as a toppled elevator in Wyanet (Bureau County) at around 7:59 am.
Power outage in Princeton (Bureau County), 2 inch tree limbs were broken off at 8:55 am.
Downed power lines in Cameron (Warren County) at 9:50 am.

