During our on-air coverage of a few tornado warnings that were issued around 5 PM. Only two reports came in for the Warren county tornado warnings. Preliminary reports from warren county was a landspout tornado (A small non-moving tornado) in a cornfield. This warranted the warning in Southern Warren County near Roseville.

Then more promising rotation appeared over Monmouth which warranted another warning. This is the look at the warned storm at 5:08 PM when the report came in.