Preliminary tornado reports across the state of Iowa

The first round of storms yesterday brought heavy rains and hail through the state of Iowa. As the approaching cold front moved through the second round of storms arrived. The environment became very supportive of tornadic development along the front.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, 12 tornadoes have been confirmed across central Iowa. After a preliminary report from the NWS Quad Cities this morning in Marshalltown, two separate tornadoes occurred around the town bringing the total to 13 confirmed tornadoes across Iowa.

For now, here is a look at the locations and images of the tornadoes from yesterday.

Damage surveys are still underway from the National Weather Service and we will share official information when they become available!

Storm reports across the area from July 14th, 2021

A closer look at the groupings of the tornado reports showing 13 tornadoes across Iowa.



Pictured from left to right: Sac City tornado from , Lake City tornado from, and the Gowrie tornado from Adam Orgler The tornado reports in Sac, Calhoun, and Webster Counties



Pictured from left to right: Stanhope/Jewell tornado from Hunter Fowkes and Stanhope/Jewell tornado from Mark De Bruin The tornado that went through Hamilton County

Preliminary survey shows two seperate tornadoes

Marshalltown tornado before touchdown from Mark De Bruin The two tornadoes in Marshall County near Marshalltown



The Rudd/Floyd tornado from Amanda Elms with the Prairie Wind Chasers Two tornadoes in Cerro Gordo County and Floyd County



Shell Rock/Waverly Tornado from Stacey Dunbar Tornadoes reports in Butler and Bremer Counties as well as reports from Waterloo in Black Hawk County

The two reports around Garrison and Vinton as well as Palo, Center Point, Alburnett, and Coggon

Pictured from left to right: Benton County tornado from and Linn County tornado from Mark Brown The two tornado reports from Benton and Linn Counties



Tornado just Southwest of Manchester from Nina Brady Tornado report near Manchester in Deleware County

A special thank you to those who shared their photos, as well as the National Weather Service for all the hard work they did yesterday (July 14th), as well as the surveying that is still ongoing.