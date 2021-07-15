Preliminary tornado reports across the state of Iowa

The first round of storms yesterday brought heavy rains and hail through the state of Iowa. As the approaching cold front moved through the second round of storms arrived. The environment became very supportive of tornadic development along the front.
According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, 12 tornadoes have been confirmed across central Iowa. After a preliminary report from the NWS Quad Cities this morning in Marshalltown, two separate tornadoes occurred around the town bringing the total to 13 confirmed tornadoes across Iowa.
For now, here is a look at the locations and images of the tornadoes from yesterday.
Damage surveys are still underway from the National Weather Service and we will share official information when they become available!
A special thank you to those who shared their photos, as well as the National Weather Service for all the hard work they did yesterday (July 14th), as well as the surveying that is still ongoing.