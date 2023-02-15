Good morning and happy Wednesday. There are a couple of things that you will notice as you head out the door this morning. We are experiencing heavy winds this morning with wind gusts near 40 mph. Temps will be in the 40’s early on but are expected to fall into the 30’s by the afternoon.

Now let’s jump into the winter storm that will arrive overnight. We are expecting snow to arrive after midnight and will bring a healthy amount of snow to the QCA. All counties in the QCA are under a winter weather headline. Most of us are under a Winter Weather Advisory while a handful of counties are under a Winter Storm Warning. Counties in the Winter Weather Advisory could see snowfall totals around 3-5″ and 5-7″ is expected in the northwestern part of the viewing area.