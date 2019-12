QC weather records of 2019

With the year wrapping up, it’s time to look back at the many memorable records set in the Quad Cities during 2019.

Cold

Jan. 26 — daily record low (-22°)

Jan. 30 — daily record low (-29°)

Jan. 30 — daily record cold high (-8°)

Jan. 31 — ALL-TIME record low (-33°)

Oct. 31 — daily record low (21°)

Oct. 31 — daily record cold high (34°)

Nov. 1 — daily record low (19°)

Nov. 11 — daily record low (11°)

Nov. 12 — daily record low (6°)

Nov. 12 — daily record cold high (19°)

Heat

Feb. 3 — daily record warm low (42°)

May 16 — daily record high (91°)

July 19 — daily record warm low (81°)

July 20 — daily record warm low (80°)

Sept. 10 — daily record warm low (75°)

Sept. 21 — daily record warm low (73°)

Oct. 1 — daily record warm low (72°)

Dec. 25 — daily record high (62°)

Dec. 26 — daily record high (56°)

Snow

Jan. 9 — daily record snowfall (6.9″)

Jan. 23 — daily record snowfall (5.9″)

Jan. 28 — daily record snowfall (2.0″)

Jan. 31 — record January snowfall (30.2″)

Oct. 28 — daily record snowfall (0.2″)

Oct. 30 — daily record snowfall (1.6″)

Oct. 31 — daily record snowfall (3.1″)

Nov. 1 — daily record snowfall (3.5″)

Rain

Feb. 23 — daily record rainfall (1.48″)

Mar. 9 — daily record rainfall (0.84″)

Apr. 29 — daily record rainfall (2.52″)

Dec. 28 — daily record rainfall (1.28″)

Flooding

Mar. 23 to May 12* — record-long stretch of major flooding (51 days)

May 2* — all-time record crest (22.70″)

*Mississippi River at Lock and Dam No. 15

Overall, 2019 has been slightly warmer than the norm, with an average temperature of 51.0° (normal is 50.7°).

Notably, this year was also very wet. Once all the numbers are tabulated, 2019 will be one of the ten wettest years on record.