After a sunny and warm weekend, the heat arrives tomorrow. Highs are expect to be in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the work week. The heat indices is expected to be in the triple digits.

A chance for strong to severe thunderstorms is forecasted for tomorrow evening as the Storm Prediction Center has placed just about the entire viewing area under a marginal risk. If storms do fire up they can produce 60 mph winds, large hail, and lightning.

Make sure to stay hydrated and be weather aware for any weather alerts.