One round of rain’s already moved through early Wednesday morning, with more to go today.

More showers and storms will spread into the QCA later this morning through lunchtime, most widespread east of the Mississippi. Heavy rain & thunder are likely, but most of today’s severe weather will happen well south of our area.

Temperatures will be surging into the low 60s at that time. The warmth won’t last long, though. Chillier air comes in behind a cold front later today.

That will change the remaining rain showers into snow showers after midnight tonight.

A dusting is possible by early Thursday. Clouds & a few rain/snow showers will linger into Thursday afternoon.

Most of the rain will fall today, with the highest amounts east of the QC. Parts of northern Illinois could see 1.5″ of rain. Eastern Iowa can expect 0.5″ to 1″ of rainfall.