Rain and cooler weather on the way this week

This weekend has been really nice outside, highs this weekend was at 57º Saturday and 64º Sunday! Which is the first time we have seen temps in the 60s since December 23rd.

To start the week, sunny skies and another day in the mid 60s will be on the way Monday. By Wednesday things make quite the change. Clouds begin to move back in late Tuesday but by Wednesday a low pressure system riding along an overarching cold front will bring rain chances early on Wednesday through Thursday.

When the cold front crosses the area, the upward movement along the front could lead to a few rumbles of thunder but nothing severe.

The downside to this whole thing is temperatures in the 60s will come to an end for a while. On the flip side of the front, highs will fall into the mid 40s and even upper 30s at times.