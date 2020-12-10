Rain and snow coming for parts of QCA this weekend

This forecast is current as of Thursday morning, December 10th.

A system bringing rain, followed by snow, looks likely to arrive in the QCA at the end of this week.

What We Know

Rain will arrive for everyone during the day Friday

Snow is most likely late Friday night, lasting through much of Saturday

Accumulating snow is likely from the Quad Cities to the north & west

Exact amounts are uncertain due to the expected changeover from rain to snow

Current Set-Up

The coming rain & snow will be thanks to two waves of energy, still way off to the west.

The first is moving over the Northern Rockies. The second just came off the Pacific Ocean into the Southwest early this morning.

These two disturbances will merge over the Plains, pulling moisture, then colder air, into the Midwest Friday into Saturday.

Looking for exact snow amounts? We’ll have the data for those Thursday afternoon.