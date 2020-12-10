Rain and snow totals for the QCA this weekend

This is a current forecast as of Thursday afternoon, December 10th.

As a continuation of this morning’s post, Rain and snow coming for parts of QCA this weekend. This post will show what totals are looking like as of Thursday afternoon, December 10th.

For a quick look at snow totals this weekend, scroll to the bottom of this post.

As of now, the timeline is looking like it will start early Friday morning with rain in the QCA. By mid-day, all of the QCA will be seeing a cold and rainy day. Through the overnight hours, some areas will be seeing the transition from rain to snow.

The counties that will see it first will be around the Highway 20 corridor, mainly Northern Jackson, Jones, Clinton, and Cedar Counties. The change over will work its way southward as the area of low pressure moves off to the East.

By Saturday morning, the Quad Cities Metro Area will see more snow than rain.

As of now there is still some discrepancy in each of the models, but those that have been more consistent on the location of the snow have shown higher totals, specifically, the Euro and NAM.

When comparing the models side-by-side, or on top of each other, confidence in the location of the snow is a bit more clear. This first map shows a few of the model outputs for snow locations, so areas to the Northwest of the QCA are more likely to see higher snow totals as the rain will transition to snow sooner. With lighter amounts to the Southeast as the transition will be later in the day on Saturday.

Later in the day Saturday, more of the models show a southerly trend for the snow. So the heavier amounts will still be to the Northwest, but lighter amounts will still be present later in the day Saturday.

So, with all that in mind this is the current outlook for snow totals between now and when the snow will be wrapping up later in the day on Saturday.

Make sure to stay up to date with this system either here, on-air, or on our social media pages!

Andy McCray: @Local4Andy

Zane Satre: @Local4Zane

Garrett Heyd: @Local4Garrett